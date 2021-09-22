lottery

Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million sold in New York

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK (KABC) -- One ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $432 jackpot, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at a pizza store - Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street - in New York City, according to the New York Lottery website. The winning numbers are 36-41-45-51-56 and the Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 3x.

The winner has the choice of opting for the lump sum payment of $315 million.

A ticket sold in Connecticut matched five of the numbers to win the $1 million second prize, officials said.

The last time the jackpot was won was in Illinois on June 8. The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday resets to $20 million, with the cash option at $14.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game's website.

