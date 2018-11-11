WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire injures Malibu City Councilman Jefferson 'Zuma Jay' Wagner

Zuma Jay Surf owner Jefferson 'Zuma Jay' Wagner on the Malibu Pier in Malibu on Monday, August 6, 2007. (Brian VanderBrug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, Calif. --
A member of the Malibu City Council has been injured by the huge wildfire burning in Southern California.

Councilman Skylar Peak said Sunday that colleague Jefferson "Zuma Jay" Wagner suffered burns trying to save his home, which burned down.

Peak says Wagner is hospitalized down the coast in Santa Monica and is expected to recover.

Wagner runs Zuma Jay Surfboards, a longtime fixture on Pacific Coast Highway near the landmark Malibu Pier.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
