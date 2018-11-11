A member of the Malibu City Council has been injured by the huge wildfire burning in Southern California.Councilman Skylar Peak said Sunday that colleague Jefferson "Zuma Jay" Wagner suffered burns trying to save his home, which burned down.Peak says Wagner is hospitalized down the coast in Santa Monica and is expected to recover.Wagner runs Zuma Jay Surfboards, a longtime fixture on Pacific Coast Highway near the landmark Malibu Pier.