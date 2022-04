DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles after five inmates were treated for apparent drug overdose.Firefighters responded to the facility after receiving an overdose call around 7:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department. Three of the five inmates were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.Details on the nature of the overdose or substance that was used were not immediately available. Unconfirmed reports indicated the substance was fentanyl.