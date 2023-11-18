Ultimate Mexican food market Mercado González opens in Costa Mesa

Mercado González in Costa Mesa calls itself the ultimate destination for Mexican food and culture

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Mercado González in Costa Mesa calls itself the ultimate destination for Mexican food and culture.

It's been in the works since 2019: Mercado Gonzalez by Northgate Markets in Costa Mesa. From the moment you walk through the door, there's an explosion of smells, color and sound-just what's to be expected from any Mexican grocery store. But here, that's just the beginning.

Norma Carmona would know - she's from Mexico City.

"My God it's amazing!" said Carmona. "It's like they (brought) part of Mexico in here!"

The Gonzalez family says that's just what they were aiming for with their community.

"We're very excited when we go to these Mercados and you see the vibrancy all of the products all the smells. I mean it's such a cultural experience and we wanted to bring that in a very elevated way to Costa Mesa."

Watch Jessica De Nova's report in the video player above.