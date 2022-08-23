Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA

When it's open, riders will be able to take public transportation from there to Inglewood, SoFi Stadium and LAX.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.

The K Line is Metro's largest investment in South L.A. in two decades and will connect to the Metro E Line (Expo), which travels between downtown L.A. and Santa Monica.

"It's so thrilling, it's so exciting, there are so many details on when you have an incredible smooth ride like we experienced, it reminds me how important the details are and how dedicated the profession is," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. "To South L.A., I believe this means promises made, promises kept."

According to the K Line's website, by 2024, the K Line will also connect to the new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, the new Aviation/Century Station and the Metro C Line (Green).

The new line will eventually include eight new stations and the first seven are slated to open this fall, serving the cities of L.A., Inglewood, El Segundo, and portions of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

"To see that traffic stuck and to know that people have another option, but just as importantly, that it will connect to the airport," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Come and help us make these trains go."

