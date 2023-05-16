WATCH LIVE

Metrolink train smashes car on tracks in Valley Glen, killing 1 person

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 10:57PM
One person was killed when a Metrolink train hit a car on the tracks in Valley Glen.

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metrolink train smashed into a car on the tracks in Valley Glen, killing one person.

The collision was reported around 3:20 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Raymer Street.

The vehicle was severely mangled in the crash. Firefighters cut through the wreckage to extricate a person inside the car but quickly declared the individual deceased.

The train was Metrolink 113 with service to Ventura County. There were 53 people on board, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

