4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Mexican resort town of Acapulco, USGS says

MEXICO (KABC) -- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Mexican resort town of Acapulco Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the quake struck just after 4 p.m. PT near the town of Tepetixtla in the state of Guerrero, which is about 26 miles from Acapulco.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado reported on her X account that no damage was reported in the state.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.