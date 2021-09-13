Michael K. Williams' sister reflects on her brother's life, legacy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While the entertainment world continues to grieve the loss of actor Michael K. Williams, his younger sister and Compton city councilmember Michelle Chambers is remembering him for the life he lived and his body of work that will live on."I called his phone just yesterday. I'm still in shock. I'm still Googling it. I'm still looking, like, 'Is this real?'" Chambers said.Chambers spoke with Williams for what would be the last time over the weekend before his death. She says he was upbeat and in a good space."He did not want to die. He wanted to live. He had so much life left. He had so many upcoming projects. He had so many more things to do," said Chambers."He's at peace now. All is well. Job well done," she said. "The impact that he's made on this world, his living was not in vain."Williams died last Monday. He was known for his work in "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," "Lovecraft Country" and several other roles. He was 54.