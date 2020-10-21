YVYM: Millennials launch campaign to empower community to vote

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of young professionals from Los Angeles are mobilizing people from their communities to get out and vote.
"We are Your Vote, Your Moment," said co-founder Malia Smith. "We are a non-partisan group trying to get California citizens to vote in this upcoming election."
Smith, along with Jordan Ferguson and Bryson Rouzan-Thomas, founded #YVYM as a way to help their community better understand the voting process, both nationally and locally.
"The elections that mean a lot to local communities are the district attorney, the sheriff, the Superior Court judges, your California State Assembly people and your city council people," Ferguson said. "All those elections are things that you can directly impact."
The digital campaign also provides a free toolkit.
"The YVYM toolkit is a educational resource where we've distilled and simplified a lot of information that's being sent to you in the mail and a lot of information that you're seeing on TV into a more digestible form," Ferguson said.
For more information, visit their website.
