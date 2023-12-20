Miracles for Kids charity assembles holiday baskets for hundreds of families in Orange County

'Without the help of volunteers and other supporters we wouldn't be able to do what we do.' The charity 'Miracles for Kids' helps those in need during the holidays. Gifts are hand-delivered in Orange County and include a child's wish list, along with much needed groceries and household goods.

'Without the help of volunteers and other supporters we wouldn't be able to do what we do.' The charity 'Miracles for Kids' helps those in need during the holidays. Gifts are hand-delivered in Orange County and include a child's wish list, along with much needed groceries and household goods.

'Without the help of volunteers and other supporters we wouldn't be able to do what we do.' The charity 'Miracles for Kids' helps those in need during the holidays. Gifts are hand-delivered in Orange County and include a child's wish list, along with much needed groceries and household goods.

'Without the help of volunteers and other supporters we wouldn't be able to do what we do.' The charity 'Miracles for Kids' helps those in need during the holidays. Gifts are hand-delivered in Orange County and include a child's wish list, along with much needed groceries and household goods.

IRVINE (KABC) -- For those here helping the charity "Miracles for Kids" give to those in a time of need, the holiday spirit is strong. Gifts are hand-delivered in Orange County and include a child's wish list, along with much needed groceries and household goods.

It can help take a load off parents who are focused on caring for ill children.

"Financially things have taken a hit," said Alexandra Deuvall. "I've had to start working full time and kind of only been working about seven hours a week due to caring for McKenzie of course so it's definitely been a financial burden."

Autumn Strier is co-founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids.

"I think it's important for everyone to know that in their community there are families everyday who are struggling to stay stable while helping a child battling a life threatening illness," said Strier. "Without the help of volunteers and other supporters we wouldn't be able to do what we do so I think it's just important to say thank you to everyone."

Everyone includes sponsors, donors and volunteers of all ages, helping in many ways.

"Whether that is monetary donations, they donate their time and volunteer or even do collection drives throughout the year for items that we need," said Sapphira Roberson, Community Programs Manager.

"We decorated the banisters, we made custom wreaths, we even decorated the trees inside and around the fire mantle so when they come home it's already got holiday spirit," said Tracy Keyser, Miracles for Kids volunteer.

Lists are made. And they're checking them twice!

"All of our bags will be numbered from one to 378 because we have 378 families so it's easier for us to isolate and find and know if something is missing," said Ruby Foster, Miracles for Kids Development Manager.

Helping make difficult days a little merrier one gift basket at a time.