14-year-old Raymond Jones III has been found after he went missing in Lynwood Tuesday

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The 14-year-old boy from Lynwood that had been reported missing has been found, according to his mother.Authorities had asked for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Lynwood.Raymond Jones III, who also responds to the name Jonathan, was last seen Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m.Eyewitness News spoke with the boy's mother who said her son suffers from various conditions, including PTSD and ADHD.She said he had an incident at school on Tuesday and had to pick him up. She said he reportedly took out the trash and never returned home.Raymond requires special needs, according to his mother, and is enrolled in special education classes at Firebaugh High School.A missing person case was previously filed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station.