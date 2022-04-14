missing teenager

14-year-old Raymond Jones III has been found after he went missing in Lynwood Tuesday

Eyewitness News spoke with the boy's mother who said her son suffers from various conditions, including PTSD and ADHD.
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The 14-year-old boy from Lynwood that had been reported missing has been found, according to his mother.

Authorities had asked for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Lynwood.

Raymond Jones III, who also responds to the name Jonathan, was last seen Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m.

Eyewitness News spoke with the boy's mother who said her son suffers from various conditions, including PTSD and ADHD.

She said he had an incident at school on Tuesday and had to pick him up. She said he reportedly took out the trash and never returned home.

Raymond requires special needs, according to his mother, and is enrolled in special education classes at Firebaugh High School.



A missing person case was previously filed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynwoodlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentmissing boymissing childrenmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
16-year-old girl found after reported missing in East LA
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
Missing South LA teen found after 2-day disappearance
TOP STORIES
Police shooting prompts hourslong closure of 405 Fwy at Sepulveda Pass
Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years in prison in meth overdose case
BA.2 omicron subvariant drives up COVID cases in LA County schools
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Asymptomatic people exposed to COVID don't need to quarantine
LAPD announces arrests of 30 violent crime suspects
Garcetti reveals some goals of his final budget proposal as LA mayor
Show More
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026
Dodgers set for home opener against Cincinnati Reds
Police chase ends in violent car crash in South LA
LADWP urges customers to conserve water after unusual Sierra snowmelt
More TOP STORIES News