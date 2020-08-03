3-year-old girl found after apparently being taken by father in Central California, authorities say

**This advisory has been deactivated. The subjects have been located.** https://t.co/ReWyOZo0fp — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol on Monday deactivated an "endangered missing advisory" that had been issued for five counties, including three in Southern California, after authorities said a 3-year-old girl was apparently taken by her father and might be in danger."The subjects have been located," the CHP said in a tweet. No other details were immediately released.CHP officials had issued the alert on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Department for Brooklyn Aguilar, who had last been seen on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.The advisory was for Kings, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.During the search, law enforcement said Brooklyn's father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar, was believed to have taken her. He drives a 2002 silver BMW 325 with an Arizona license plate that reads: STEVBBY.Officials described Brooklyn as having brown hair and brown eyes. She's 2'5" and weighs about 30 pounds. The toddler had last been seen wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow pants.Charles Aguilar was described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 175 pounds.