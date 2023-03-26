13-year-old Pico Rivera girl reported missing found safe, LASD says

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera.

Annahi Tejeda had last been seen leaving her home near Gallatin Road near Rosemead Boulevard.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing last week by her family in Pico Rivera was found safe on Sunday, according to the sheriff's department.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the girl was found.

During an emotional press conference on Saturday, Annahi's family begged the public for information on her then-disappearance.

The mother said she had just learned her daughter may possibly be suffering from depression and anxiety. Investigators said there was no sign of foul play or criminal activity during their search for the girl.