Woman who found missing Monterey Park teen outside ABC7 recalls emotional encounter

For the first time, we're hearing from the woman who spotted a missing 15-year-old Monterey Park girl outside ABC7's studio.

For the first time, we're hearing from the woman who spotted a missing 15-year-old Monterey Park girl outside ABC7's studio.

For the first time, we're hearing from the woman who spotted a missing 15-year-old Monterey Park girl outside ABC7's studio.

For the first time, we're hearing from the woman who spotted a missing 15-year-old Monterey Park girl outside ABC7's studio.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- When 15-year-old Alison Jillian Chao went missing, family, friends and strangers began sharing flyers in person and online.

One of those flyers with Alison's photo reached Rachelle - one day before she picked up her morning coffee Tuesday in Glendale, where she unexpectedly spotted Alison walking by.

"There's no way that could be the missing person," Rachelle recalled thinking. "Something in my head said 'It's her.'"

Rachelle called police and followed Alison by car for several blocks until she reached ABC7 studios. Glendale police arrived shortly after.

"What struck me immediately was how self-possessed she was. Sound of mind. Very articulate, very clear on what the situation was," Rachelle said. "She was very clear on 'I've come to ABC to tell my story. No one else will listen to me.'"

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Monterey Park last week was found safe outside ABC7's office in Glendale.

After listening to Alison's plea, Rachelle decided to speak publicly.

"I will always bear responsibility, quite frankly, as we discussed, for stopping her in coming all the way here," she said. "And I couldn't sleep with myself after promising her that I would help her by just letting it be a pat on my back. I feel like I would have let that kid down."

"She was crying. She was very upset. Mostly about not being able to tell her story," Rachelle added.

Annie Chao, Alison's mother, released a statement Tuesday that said in part: "Alison is a young girl and her feelings about my divorce from her father are understandably complicated, but she has a family (both my side and her dad's side) that loves and adores her. I will always do my best to protect Alison's interests, no matter the circumstances and regardless of the stones that may be thrown at me."

Jeffery Chao, Alison's father, thanked those who helped find her.

"We've been really worried about where she's been at and really appreciate what everybody's done," he said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Jeffrey Chao's sister said she believes Alison ran away because she did not want to be with her mother. According to Jeffrey Chao's attorneys, Alison's mother was granted physical custody of Alison on a temporary basis last week.

Alison's court-appointed attorney released a statement that said the complex situation should not be playing out in public, and that based on her advocacy for Alison, including among other things, consultation with medical professionals "... the judge has made determinations that are solely in Alison's best interest, including awarding Alison's mother, Annie Chao, sole decision making authority regarding Alison's mental health and sole physical custody of her."

Eyewitness News learned Wednesday that Alison is in DCFS custody.

Rachelle, who is a mother and someone who is just learning about Alison's case, underscored she believes Alison does not feel heard.

"I can only tell you that this is someone who's three years short of adulthood, who believes that she's deeply unheard, and that she has no avenue for adjudication," Rachelle said. "I hope her family comes together, can solve this for her, that the courts don't fail her."