Missing 15-year-old Monterey Park girl found safe outside ABC7

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Monterey Park last week has been found safe.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Monterey Park last week was found safe outside ABC7's office in Glendale.

Alison Jillian Chao was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16.

According to a security guard at ABC7, the girl was walking and had been followed by someone in a car who recognized her as a missing minor and called police.

The Glendale Police Department said Monterey Park police are now handling the investigation and did not provide any further details.

Eyewitness News is approaching this case with caution and seeking out any answers that could shed light on the situation.

Chao reportedly left her home last week around 5:30 p.m. She was headed to her aunt's home in San Gabriel but never arrived.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.