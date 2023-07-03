LASD, rescue team launch search after hiker goes missing in Altadena area

A 65-year-old man went missing while hiking in the Altadena area, prompting sheriff's officials to ask the public for help in finding him.

ALTADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 65-year-old man went missing while hiking in the Altadena area, prompting authorities to ask the public for help in finding him.

Albert Zisook was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday near Chaney Trail and Alta Loma Drive in Altadena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Zisook is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and glasses, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500, the Altadena's sheriff station at 626-798- 1131 or Los Angeles police at 310-444-0701. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.