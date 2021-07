SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive search was underway Sunday night for a missing swimmer near the Santa Monica pier.Lifeguards rushed to help as a woman was seen clinging to pilings underneath the pier.The search started around 9 p.m. Sunday.The Coast Guard joined the search for the missing swimmer and is asking anyone who saw something to call them at (310)521-3815.Search teams stayed at the scene for hours looking for the woman.