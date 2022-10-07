WATCH LIVE

Wild video shows woman driving SUV on 405 Freeway with front tire missing, trunk open

13 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A witness' cellphone video shows a woman driving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Irvine -- with one of the vehicle's front tires missing and the trunk wide open.

The footage, recorded by someone in a nearby vehicle, shows a black Audio moving along the freeway in a traffic lane as sparks fly from the right-front wheel.

At one point the woman appears to wave to the person recording the video. She later exited the freeway and struck a vehicle from behind at an intersection near Quayle Hill Shopping Center.

The woman said her car simply gave out.

Police said she was not impaired, and no arrest was made.

