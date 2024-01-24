Man dead after fire rips through home in Mission Hills, LAFD says

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found dead after a house fire in Mission Hills early Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported around 3 a.m. at the residential duplex on North Noble Avenue. After firefighters extinguished the intense flames that engulfed the building they discovered a man dead inside.

Authorities say three other people who lived inside the two-unit home managed to escape the flames.

LAFD spokesperson David Ortiz said they found indications that the fatal victim may have made it out of the house but went back inside to get stuff. They then apparently became trapped and died.

The department says the 72-year-old structure was not equipped with smoke alarms, which is required by law.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials said it did not appear to be arson.