6 people injured, including 2 children, in 9-vehicle crash in Mission Viejo

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were injured in a nine-vehicle collision in Mission Viejo Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The crash happened near Alicia Parkway and Jeronimo Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

There were six patients treated for injuries -five of them considered trauma victims who were transported to local trauma centers. Two of the victims are children.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
