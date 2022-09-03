Gaynor, Chakiris, McCormack, Hunt, honored at annual Cinecon Classic Film Festival

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The annual Cinecon Classic Film Festival is a celebration of the past. It presents plenty of movies--some rarely seen in public. There are special programs...and special celebrity guests.

90 year old Mitzi Gaynor was one of this year's honorees at the festival's opening. Cinecon honored her with a Legacy Award.

"It's a wonderful thing. It really is," said Gaynor.

Other Cinecon Legacy honorees include George Chakiris of "West Side Story" fame. Plus, "The Bad Seed's" bad seed...Patty McCormack.

"I'm amazed at the fact that it's had such a long life and continues to do so. It's very peculiar," said McCormack.

Also being honored: Jimmy Hunt, the child star of 1953's "Invaders from Mars."

"I thought my fan base had all died off but it's coming back. It's coming back!' said Hunt. "It was a real pleasure that Cinecon would honor me for this and I appreciate it a lot."

Stan Taffel, Cinecon's President, said "We are scouring the archives of the world in order to bring back the excitement and magic that once was movies and bring it back to people today."

Actress Ruta Lee is a past Cinecon Legacy honoree.

"I used to stand as an usherette at Grauman's Chinese at the top of the aisle with my little flashlight staring at Mitzi Gaynor, aching to be Mitzi Gaynor," said Lee. "And to think that she became my friend? Wow!"

Cinecon runs through Monday, September 5th, at The Hollywood Legion Theater.