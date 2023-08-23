It always feels like summer at Molly's Souper, located in a historical house-turned-restaurant in downtown Upland

On The Menu: All-day breakfast has customers flocking to Molly's Souper in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It always feels like summer at Molly's Souper.

Th historical house-turned-restaurant is located in downtown Upland. The eatery's food, the atmosphere and the charm make it the place to be.

Longtime customer Gio Gallardo said he likes the "location, ambiance, the price. And ultimately, I just like that they serve breakfast all day."

Owner Hermenegildo De Los Santos started working at Molly's Souper as a dishwasher 21 years ago, and became the owner in 2019 when Molly retired.

"I love my job," De Los Santos told ABC7.

And everyone loves the food, which includes big plates of delightful French toast or a mouthwatering chicken fried steak, with a generous pour of creamy country-style gravy.

"Everything is great, but most popular is pork chops and chicken fried steak," De Los Santos said.

On The Menu: Cea-Lo LA in Sherman Oaks gives new meaning to food for your soul

Molly's has plenty of lunch specials, too.

The restaurant also offers a dog menu -- patrons can order an egg scramble, beef tartar, and even tater tots for their dog.

Lunch is served all day, too. There are many healthy and filling salads or sandwich options, like the yummy turkey Acapulco sandwich on grilled, buttery sourdough bread.

For dessert, consider having one of the giant cinnamon rolls, which are baked fresh daily. The apple crisp with whipped cream also gets a big smile and a thumbs-up.

First-time customer Frank Pimentel noted "the service, just the humility, and the owner coming to say, 'Hey, how ya doing, thanks for coming.' You don't get that in a lot of places. So that really ministered and touched my heart -- just that alone. I'll come back."