Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede dies in Northern California prison

MoneySign Suede, a Los Angeles-area rapper, has died after he was reportedly stabbed in a shower at a northern California prison, authorities said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KABC) -- MoneySign Suede, a young Los Angeles rapper, has died after he was reportedly stabbed in a shower at a northern California prison, authorities said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.

The agency didn't detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Fans have been leaving messages and sharing their condolences on his official Instagram page.

Valdez was sent to the Monterey County prison after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album "Parkside Baby" last September, the Times said.

The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.