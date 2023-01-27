Arcadia doughnut shop fundraising to help Monterey Park shooting victims

A couple in Arcadia is selling doughnuts to raise money for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. It's an effort to honor the victims, including one who was very close to them.

Arcadia Donuts, the store run by the husband and wife, is doing what it can to help the victims.

The wife's dance partner, Yu Lun Kao, was one of the 11 killed. He and Shally danced together at the Star Ballroom for some 15 years.

Customers on Thursday came in to pick up doughnuts and offer condolences.

"It's just something that I can do," Arcadia resident Edmond Cheng said. "It's something that I can give back, and that's all I really want, is to give back."

Yu Kao was shielding Shally when gunfire erupted.

There's an official GoFundMe account set up for the victims that's raised well over $850,000. Other accounts to help with funeral costs of the victims have also been set up.

The doughnuts were sold out by noon. The owners say they plan to have twice as many doughnuts over the next few days to raise as much money as they can.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do to come in and try to buy as much as I could," Steven Rhee of Arcadia said. "I'll take this and deliver it to the police department and the fire department because that's who we are."

Arcadia Donuts is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and the owners say they're going to continue to fundraise through at least the end of the week, or until they sell out of doughnuts each day.