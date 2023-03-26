Community hosts barbecue fundraiser event to help those impacted by Monterey Park mass shooting

Firefighters hosted a barbecue fundraiser Sunday afternoon to help the Monterey Park community after a mass shooting claimed the lives of 11 people in January.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters hosted a barbecue fundraiser Saturday afternoon to help the Monterey Park community after a mass shooting claimed the lives of 11 people in January.

The event was held Barnes Park to help raise money for firefighters and other first responders who are still recovering from the tragic shooting.

"We feel it's very important as the firefighters in this city to stand with the community during the healing and host events to bring people together, have a good time, be able to talk, visit and take one of those steps toward healing the community," said Adam Malouf with the Monterey Park Firefighters Association.

Several others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Star Dance Studio during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Money raised during Saturday's event will be donated to the Monterey Park Community Healing Fund.

" [ It ] will help out the families of the victims and also any support that those family members or victims need or the victims from that day and also the community itself," said Justin Birrell with MPFA.

Residents say Monterey Park feels like a giant family and they will do whatever they can to support relatives of the shooting victims and the community.

"It definitely caught us by surprise, it hurt the community and I think we're going to have a real long way to go, but I think we'll get there," said a supporter.

