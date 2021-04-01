community

Local Lore: Buried underneath this Montrose parking lot is a historic pool with an inclusive past

There was once a canyon in Montrose, Calif., that had a natural spring. In the 1920s, the canyon was turned into a recreation center known as Indian Springs.
By Olivia Smith
EMBED <>More Videos

Buried underneath this Montrose parking lot is a historic pool with an inclusive past

Local Lore explores local history and hidden facts in our communities. With Local Lore, ABC7 points out extraordinary details in neighborhoods you may otherwise overlook.

There was once a canyon in Montrose, Calif., that had dozens of oak trees and a natural spring, according to the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. It's believed that Tongva Indians once used the spring's water and rested in the shade of the trees.

In the 1920s, the canyon was turned into a recreation center known as Indian Springs. It provided a source of entertainment and relaxation to locals for about four decades. The pool was known for its racial inclusivity and for training Olympic swimmers.

In 1966, Indian Springs was sold and the new owner decided to build a shopping mall. The site was filled in with dirt from a construction site up the road where now sits Verdugo Hills Hospital.

While Indian Springs is gone, the spring itself still has running water below ground.

Watch the video above for the full report.

ABC News' Michael Murray contributed to this report as the editor and co-producer.

Follow Olivia on social media:
Facebook.com/LivNews
Twitter.com/LivNews
Instagram.com/LivNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countycommunity journalisthistoryin the communitycommunity
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Baja flavors at local Lynwood restaurant
Amoeba Music reopens in new Hollywood location
Is your pup "Pooch Perfect"? We want to see your precious pics!
Mural honors essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Orange mass shooting knew all 4 victims
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met: Live trial coverage
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Huntington Park
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Investigation launched into man's death in Exposition Park
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
How soon will LA County reach herd immunity?
Show More
Arrest made in road rage shooting that killed PA mom of 6
Massive pallet yard fire in Compton destroys 3 homes
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
First Lady travels to Central CA to visit farmworkers
Magic Mountain reopens Thursday. Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News