Mookie Betts' stolen base against Rays earns a free taco for everyone in US

ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) -- Mookie Betts helped the Dodgers in every way to win Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. But it was one particular play that won him some national love.

By stealing second base in the fifth inning, Betts triggered Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

That means everyone is the U.S. will get a free taco from the fast-food chain.

The free tacos will be available on Oct. 28, according to Taco Bell's website.

Betts led off the Dodgers fifth with a walk and then stole second. After NL Championship Series MVP Corey Seager drew a walk behind him, they pulled off a double steal.

"That's just another element that Mookie brings. He does a lot of studying to be able to create stress," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Then, with the Rays infield playing in, Max Muncy hit a bouncer to first baseman Yandy Diaz, who threw on the run after Betts broke quickly for the plate. He slid past the attempted tag for a 3-1 lead.

"It's just all practice," Betts said. "In BP, I run the bases. In spring training, we're running bases, constantly putting in this work for this time."

The only other player with a walk and multiple stolen bases in an inning during a World Series game was Babe Ruth in 1921.

"Stolen bases are a thing for me. That's how I create runs and create havoc on the basepaths," Betts said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
