Amtrak train partially derails after crashing into unoccupied water truck in Moorpark

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 7:05PM
MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amtrak train has partially derailed after it crashed into an unoccupied water truck on the tracks in Moorpark.

The Ventura County Fire Department is responding to the scene.

AIR7HD captured the seven-car Amtrak train with three of its cars derailed and people standing in a field nearby.

There are reports of at least one injury.

Amtrak services between Ventura and Los Angeles have been suspended since the train is on the track that connects the two.

An investigation is underway.

