Pedestrian killed in Moreno Valley crash involving Riverside County sheriff's deputy: Authorities

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in a crash involving a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in Moreno Valley, authorities said.

Reached for comment by ABC7, a department spokesperson initially said "a Riverside County sheriff's vehicle was involved in a traffic collision versus a pedestrian" shortly before 4 a.m.

The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of Cactus Avenue and Heacock Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

"The Riverside County sheriff's deputy did provide emergency medical services to the victim, immediately, on scene," a CHP spokesman told ABC7. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the location.

The deceased person was not immediately identified. There were no reports of any injuries to the sheriff's deputy.

A sheriff's patrol vehicle with damage to its front hood and right fender was seen at the crash site. A yellow evidence marker was placed near a black shoe in the middle of the street, some distance from where the victim's body was covered with a sheet.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.