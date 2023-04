An SUV driver lost control early Friday morning and smashed through a home, taking out a wall in Moreno Valley.

SUV slams into home, takes out bedroom wall after losing control in Moreno Valley

Most of the damage was to a bedroom in the home.

The incident occurred on Windjammer Drive.

It's not clear if the driver or anyone inside the home was hurt.

It's also unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.