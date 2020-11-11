Morning news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video released of LAPD officer allegedly stealing vehicle in OC
LIVE | Trump to make 1st public appearance since election called for Biden
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
Family sues LASD deputy over off-duty fatal crash
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
As COVID-19 cases surge, LA expands testing
Show More
LA supervisors vote to look at options for sheriff's removal
LA Convention Center could house homeless, council members suggest
The 2 CA counties with very high COVID-19 rates
Manhattan Beach confronts racist history
Temperature app helps OC charter school reopen
More TOP STORIES News