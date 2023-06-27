Would you try a $700 burger made of gold?

Philadelphia's newest burger bar is about to serve up the state's most expensive burger, and the cheapest.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's newest burger bar is about to serve up the state's most expensive burger -- and its cheapest.

DGB is serving up two noteworthy burgers; one priced at $700 and the other at $2.95.

The first and most expensive burger is called the Gold Standard with a bun made of gold.

"We gold-plate it with edible, 24-karat gold," says co-owner Vasiliki Tsiouris-Balis. "We use Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Wexford aged Irish Cheddar cheese, Italian Black Truffle, Italian Caviar, and lobster meat flambed with Louis XIII Cognac. To top it all off, you get a one-ounce pour of the Louis. It's a full-on experience," she added.

It's just one of the items on the menu at the newly conceptualized Drury Beer Garden, now called DBG.

They're serving up 15 burgers, from the Happy Hour Smash Burger, which is just $2.95, to a lamb burger, to an ice cream burger.