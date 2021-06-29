Mother arrested on suspicion of murder after 3 young children found dead in East Los Angeles home

Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her three young children -- a baby and two toddlers -- were found dead in their East Los Angeles home, authorities said Tuesday.

Sandra Chico was initially detained as a "person of interest" after the grim discovery was made about 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Ferris Avenue. She was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Chico's formal arrest was announced shortly after the county coroner's office released the names of the young victims:

Milan Mateas Rodriguez, a 1-month-old boy

Mason Mateo Rodriguez, a 3-year-old boy

Mia Camila Rodriguez, a 4-year-old girl
A 28-year-old mother has been detained as a "person of interest" after her three young children were found dead in the family's East Los Angeles home on Monday, officials say.


Sheriff's deputies found the children unresponsive and not breathing at the home. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The causes of death have not officially been disclosed.

"Preliminary information revealed no prior reports of abuse or child neglect to this location or the involved individuals," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The agency urged anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Chico is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, authorities said.
