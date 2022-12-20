Hundreds of Santas hit the slopes at Mountain High in Wrightwood

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes in full Santa gear at Mountain High resort in Wrightwood to raise more than $10,000 for charity.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a big week for Santa Claus - but he still found some time to hit the slopes in Wrightwood this weekend.

Mountain High held its 7th annual Santa Sunday. The resort says 387 skiers and snowboarders showed up with red coats and white beards to help raise money for charity.

That was the event's largest turnout ever.

Anyone who showed up in a Santa costume and made a donation of at least $25 to the nonprofit Christmas Cheer All Year - which helps underprivileged children - was given a free adult lift ticket worth $129.

The event raised $11,600.