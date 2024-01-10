Large mountain lion caught on video prowling through backyard in Sylmar

SYLMAR, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- People are on alert in a Sylmar neighborhood after a large mountain lion was spotted prowling in the backyard of a home.

The big cat was captured by security cameras Tuesday night as it strolled through a backyard in the White Ranch development.

The people who live at the home told Eyewitness News they alerted the homeowners association as well as their neighbors.

No one has reported any problems with the animal, but the sighting can be scary for many, especially those with small animals.