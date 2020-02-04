movie news

New 'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops new look at live-action remake

"Loyal. Brave. True." So begins the oath of the warrior in the new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of "Mulan."

The trailer goes on to show Mulan, told she will "die pretending to be something you're not," promising "there is a place for people like us." Watch the full trailer in the player above.

Disney's live-action version, directed by Niki Caro, will star Liu Yifei as Mulan. The actress, who is also known as Crystal Liu, is well known in China as a model, actress and singer, but less so stateside. She has appeared in films like "The Forbidden Kingdom" with Jackie Chan and "Outcast" with Nicolas Cage.

Disney says the story will be inspired by the animated film from 1998 and The Ballad of Mulan. Bill Kong, who has produced films like "House of Flying Daggers" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," is executive producing the film.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for 'Mulan,' in theaters March 27, 2020.



The original 1998 animated film starred Ming-Na Wen as Mulan, Eddie Murphy as Mushu and BD Wong as Captain Li Shang.

Disney's live-action "Mulan" is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 27, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie newstrailers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
COVID-19: How will Hollywood TV, movie production restart?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News