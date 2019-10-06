Multiple injuries reported in transformer explosion, fire at Huntington Beach restaurant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at a German restaurant in Huntington Beach, likely caused by a transformer, authorities say.The explosion happened at Old World German restaurant on Center Avenue in Huntington Beach Saturday night. The restaurant was holding an Oktoberfest event at the time.Firefighters say up to 30 people may have been injured. Some of the injured may be firefighters. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.