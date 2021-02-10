Series of small quakes, including one measuring 3.8, rattle Salton Sea area

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A series of earthquakes were recorded in the Salton Sea area over several hours Tuesday night.The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake swarm south of Indio, with the largest temblor registering at a magnitude 3.8 near Calipatria.At least 10 small quakes hit the Salton Sea area between 5 p.m. and just before midnight.No injuries or damage have been reported.