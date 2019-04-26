In The Community

Mural Mile: the little art district in Pacoima

By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Levi Ponce is a muralist who grew up in Pacoima and always loved art and painting. He has painted hundreds of murals in Latin America, Asia and across the United States.

His love for art all stemmed from working with his father painting signs and artwork for local businesses in Pacoima and all-around Los Angeles.

"Working with my dad was never really like a student teacher relationship, or even father son. It was more like just friends out on the street working together," says Ponce.

Ponce noticed that there was a lot of murals and art in other areas of Los Angeles, but not really in his community. In 2013, he started painting 12 different murals on Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, and now it is known as Mural Mile.

Business owners on Van Nuys Boulevard were more than happy to have him paint murals on the walls of their business because it was a way to deal with unwanted graffiti and beautifying the streets.

Now you can walk down this street and see a lot more than the 12 murals Ponce started. Other local muralists, artists and community volunteers have added their mark on the walls on Pacoima's Mural Mile.
