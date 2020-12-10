spark of love

Muralist Moncho 1929 pays tribute to SoCal firefighters with Spark of Love t-shirt

LA artist gives back to help children and teens in need
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love toy drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts. Moncho 1929's creation is dedicated our firefighting heroes.

"I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said Moncho 1929, a Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections.

"It's important to be a part of Spark of Love because any chance to do good for the community and for a good cause is always a good thing to do," Moncho 1929 added.

"For me art is a different language and when I was young, I didn't speak much and art is a way for me to speak," he told ABC7.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.

"I've been doing work with charities and with children for years and I love helping out charities and helping out kids," he shared.



If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Moncho 1929's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.
