Artist spreads messages of love while helping the fight against food insecurity

Muralist and activist Ruben Rojas has teamed up with ABC7 to design a t-shirt for the Feed SoCal campaign.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Muralist and activist Ruben Rojas has teamed up with ABC7 to design a t-shirt for the Feed SoCal campaign.

Rojas was inspired by the spirit of giving for his t-shirt design.

"The best thing we can do is to be in service and provide our gifts and our talents for other causes bigger than ourselves," Rojas told ABC7.

Rojas is known for weaving the mission statement "live through love" into his works. The artist uses urban landscapes as backdrops to spread messages of love and acceptance, inspiring communities to take a more positive outlook on life.

"I'm an everyday Angeleno. I'm born and raised here and it is my city and it is one of my responsibilities to be able to support [and] help in any way I can," Rojas said.

In addition to painting murals around the world, Rojas has also spoken at TED Talks and even co-founded the nonprofit Beautify Earth

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the exclusive Rojas-designed t-shirt to support our 9th annual Feed SoCal campaign.

To purchase a t-shirt, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
