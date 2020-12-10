LA Rams wear customized cleats for Thursday night game, support Inglewood schools

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Instead of wearing their hearts on their sleeves, this week the Los Angeles Rams are wearing them on their feet.For the fifth consecutive year, players and coaches across the NFL will wear custom cleats on the field for one game to express their commitment to a charitable cause or organization.This year, 31 Rams players and 10 coaches are participating in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.After his weekly reading session with students, Rams quarterback Jared Goff revealed to Inglewood Unified students, teachers and staff that he would be wearing cleats that represented the Inglewood Unified School District Thursday night when the Rams take on the New England Patriots.All players that participate in the My Cleats, My Cause campaign can choose to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid on them. All of the proceeds will go to the respective causes chosen by the players.