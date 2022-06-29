Mystery solved: Now we know what those flashing lights over San Diego were

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12000161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Diego residents were left scratching their heads after spotting mysterious lights hovering over the Pacific Ocean Monday night.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Mystery solved.Unusual lights that were spotted over the Pacific Ocean Monday night - and caused quite a stir on social media - have now been identified.The U.S. Coast Guard said the lights were flares fired from a ship off the coast of San Diego.The lights were spotted from multiple neighborhoods around 9 p.m. Monday.Eyewitness photos captured the then-mysterious phenomena over the ocean, and videos of the lights were all over social media. The speculation ranged from planes and space junk to, well, something perhaps sinister or even extraterrestrial.