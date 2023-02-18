Napa Lighted Art Festival shines light on an exciting way to enjoy outdoor art

NAPA, Calif. -- "It's a different experience than visiting art in a traditional setting. Generally, you tell someone to go to a gallery," artist and architect Jacques Lesec shares.

The City of Napa has shined a light on a new and exciting way for visitors to enjoy art. The Napa Lighted Art Festival is a nighttime, outdoor, walkable experience that highlights 10 lighted art sculptures from different artists. It is free to the public.

"United States as a whole doesn't have a lot of these types of festivals compared to say, Europe or Asia or Australia," Napa's Public Art Manager Katrina Gregory explains, "We are excited to be one of the first."

Spanning several blocks, visitors can see varied works that combine creative arts, technology, and lights.

"Projection artwork, neon artwork, large metal sculptures that use LED lighting, inflatable lighted art," Gregory notes. "It's honestly just really playful, imaginative, uplifting type of artwork that everyone, all ages can enjoy."

"The excitement about a lighted art festival is that there is the sense of discovery," Lesec reveals. "You stumble upon a new art piece and it takes you by surprise and it's a special thing."

"It's art like you're not going to find anywhere else," attendee Lilea declares.

"We came from San Antonio, Texas," visitor Amy states. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see such beautiful art on the streets, especially enjoying such a beautiful night and beautiful weather."

Visitors will also be able to explore Napa's vibrant downtown restaurants and shops.

"It's something that's growing and becoming more and more exciting every year, and I can't wait to see what's going to happen in the future," Lesec announces with a smile.

