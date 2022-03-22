Middle school students chosen for live Q&A with NASA astronaut

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The International Space Station is about 254 miles away from the Earth's surface, but that didn't stop some Wright Middle School students from getting their questions answered Monday morning by a NASA astronaut."This opportunity is a once in a lifetime," said Jeffery Smith an 8th grader at Wright Middle School. "I'm grateful that I was able to get picked for the question."NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn answered pre-recorded video questions from students live while aboard the International Space Station and it had everyone from teachers to the students excited.Wright Middle School even invited the robotics club from nearby Kentwood Elementary to join the watch party."He was actually live," said Tylan Kinsey a 7th grader. "I didn't know he'd be live. I thought he'd be pre-recorded, but he was actually there and it was pretty special."About 400 students on the Wright Middle School campus tuned in to the live stream. Teachers and students said not only was it an honor to have their school chosen, but they also appreciated seeing their very own students ask questions."I think it was great because I got to talk to somebody who is actually in space," said Kyan Ware, an 8th grader. "I've never talked to somebody who's in space and to get a live response is pretty cool."Wright Middle School uses the S.T.E.A.M. educational approach which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. They applied for this opportunity about a year ago and were excited to find out they'd been chosen. This was just another way to get students even more excited and curious about learning new things."I think it's a good opportunity to get to know what space is like because it's a big world and a big area and I think that's good that people are exploring it," said Kayla Njoku, another 7th grader."I think them seeing how it can be applied in real life with an astronaut who is live, it really just increases their interest in so many things," said Keani Romero, the robotics teacher at Wright Middle School.