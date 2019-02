NC police arrest woman in brazen hit-run caught on camera

EMBED >More News Videos Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in Wilmington, north carolina.

Police have arrested a North Carolina woman who was seen on video in what appeared to be a vicious hit-and-run against a woman who was walking with her ex-boyfriendPolice say Courtnay Danielle Lawrence, 21, was the driver who was trying to strike the father of her four children but instead slammed into a woman walking next to him as he jumped out of the way. The woman was left with significant injuries.Investigators say Lawrence later posted a selfie on social media posing with the damaged car just after the crash.Lawrence made her first court appearance Wednesday.