'Spinning Gold' shows the life of the man behind the hits from Casablanca Records, Neil Bogart

'Spinning Gold' shows the life of the man behind the hits from Casablanca Records, Neil Bogart

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The film "Spinning Gold" is partially about so many of the artists we know and love from Donna Summer, to Gladys Knight, to KISS, but it is mostly about the man behind the music, Neil Bogart.

"Spinning Gold" is making sure audiences young and old know Bogart's story and contributions to music.

"The ultimate dreamer, and an ultimate visionary who created the soundtrack of everybody's lives," said Tim Bogart who wrote and directed the movie, and also happens to be the late Neil Bogart's son.

The film has been a family project 25 years in the making.

"Me, my brother Brad, and Evan wanted to tell the story we feel he was lost in music history, even though he was consequential to music history," said Tim Bogart.

The film chronicles Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records, who produced artists like Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, KISS, the Isley Brothers, Bill Withers and many more stars.

"This music was my music when I was a teenager. This is the soundtrack to my youth, so to hear it covered so beautifully by these artists is infectious," said Jason Isaacs, who plays Al Bogatz.

The movie had its premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night, and many of the actors who showed off both their acting and singing skills talked about the iconic stars they had the chance to play.

"Gene never drank, never did drugs. He was just always focused on the music," said Casey Likes, who played Gene Simmons.

The real-life musicians reflected on the movie as well, with George Clinton saying he gave advice to the actor and musical artist who played him: Wiz Khalifa.

"Do the best you can, then funk it," Clinton said.

But no actor had a bigger role than Jeremy Jordan, who played the lead as Neil Bogart. Jordan reflected on the man who was the man behind the scenes for so many stars.

"Neil was a character who, as flawed as he was, persevered, and never gave up. Never said no until he reached his dream," said Jordan.

"Spinning Gold" is in theaters this Friday.