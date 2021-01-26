HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the baseball bat killings of his 65-year-old mother and 73-year-old stepfather inside a home in Hacienda Heights, authorities said Monday.
Nelson Fermin Garibay was wanted in connection with the deadly attack that took place Jan. 11 in the 14400 block of Marwood Street. He also allegedly injured his 37-year-old brother, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Garibay was arrested on Thursday in Otay and brought to the sheriff's station in the City of Industry for booking. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and he is being held without bail.
On Jan. 11, deputies who responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the home were met outside by a man who said he had been attacked by Garibay, the department said.
The injured man led deputies inside the home where the two other victims were found. Each had sustained significant head trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
The deceased victims were identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Irma Ruiz De Garibay and Mario Flores Romero.
Detectives later learned Garibay had attacked his victims with a baseball bat and left the area.
Anyone with additional information on this case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Man arrested in baseball-bat killings of mother, stepfather in Hacienda Heights
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News