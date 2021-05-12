nfl

Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup | Full NFL schedule to be announced

NEW YORK -- Get ready for the biggest season ever!

The first Monday Night Football game of the NFL's 2021 season kicks off on Sept. 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018. The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The full 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network. Click here to see the entire 17-game regular-season schedule and here for the preseason schedule. The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.

And now, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.

Here are the Week 1 games scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12:


  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

  • New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

  • Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

  • San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

  • Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

  • Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET


  • Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

  • Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET


ESPN contributed to this report.
