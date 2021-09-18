WATCH LIVE: Public memorial for Sgt. Nicole Gee, CA Marine killed in Afghanistan attack last month

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- Members of the public will honor a Sacramento area Marine today who was killed in last month's attack on the Kabul airport.A memorial for U.S Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee starts at 11:00a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.It is located at Bayside Church Adventure Campus on 6401 Stanford Ranch Road.A procession will head down Stanford ranch road to Highway 65 and I-80.Organizers are asking community members to line the sidewalks along the route to show their support.A family spokesperson says the Herrera and Gee family appreciate the continued love and support from the community but also request for privacy during this difficult time.