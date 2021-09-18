WATCH LIVE: Public memorial for Sgt. Nicole Gee, CA Marine killed in Afghanistan attack last month

A memorial for U.S Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee starts at 11:00a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.
It is located at Bayside Church Adventure Campus on 6401 Stanford Ranch Road.
A procession will head down Stanford ranch road to Highway 65 and I-80.
Organizers are asking community members to line the sidewalks along the route to show their support.
A family spokesperson says the Herrera and Gee family appreciate the continued love and support from the community but also request for privacy during this difficult time.